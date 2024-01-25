Stock & Land
Breeding Speckle Park cattle a lifelong passion for Alisha Adams, Caramut

PP
By Philippe Perez
January 26 2024 - 7:00am
Kookaburra Speckle Park stud principal Alisha Adams on her Caramut property. Pictures by Philippe Perez
A former hairdresser who will be showing her Speckle Park cattle during Stock & Land Beef Week this year said the breed had given her a great connection to farming.

