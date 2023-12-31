Stock & Land
Home/News

The best on-farm photos submitted by Stock & Land readers during 2023

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
December 31 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The best agricultural photos featured in Stock & Land in 2024 have been revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.