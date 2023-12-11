Warrnambool shear-a-thon on track to raise thousands of dollars for Let's Talk

The odds were stacked against the six shearers who completed a 24-hour shear-a-thon at the weekend.
Hot, muggy conditions on Friday and rain on Saturday meant the team shore just over 3000 sheep at the Warrnambool showgrounds - which was a lot less than the goal of 4500.
For Corey Mifsud, the pain of a swollen knee which he had operated on five weeks ago was another challenge.
However, the team pushed through and looks on track to raise about $90,000 for Let's Talk.
Mr Mifsud said while it had been tough going, he was thrilled to hear many people started conversations with people about shared challenges.
"I was coming in off knee surgery five weeks ago and I haven't shorn full-time for several years," Mr Mifsud said.
He said when he struggled to put pressure on his knee after a short break from shearing, he thought about what people with mental health battles had been through.
"I know that there are people who have been through a lot worse"
Mr Mifsud said he was thrilled the tally may reach $90,000.
"We won't know the total amount for a couple of weeks but it went really well - a couple of hours in on Friday we had a $6000 donation come in," he said.
Mr Mifsud said it was so important to raise awareness about mental health and encourage people to speak out.
"We had a few conversations after the event and I think it's helped people speak up a bit more," he said.
Lets Talk co-founder John Parkinson said it was committed to changing attitudes about mental health conditions and funds raised would help to "employ more people to deliverer our message to more communities".
Mr Parkinson said historically society had "taken a step back and ignored or avoided people" with mental health challenges.
"Don't take a step back because you feel like you're going to make it worse or you don't know how to approach it or solve it," Mr Parkinson said.
"It's not about that. It's just giving that person permission to talk and air what's going on within themselves and that makes such a difference."
He thanked the 24 Hour Shear Madness volunteers for spreading the Lets Talk message and raising much-needed funds.
"This is yet another group within the community that have come forward and want to be part of the Lets Talk mission," Mr Parkinson said.
"Farmers are an isolated group. They do a lot of travelling, a lot of miles away from home and their families.
"It's hard work, there's a lot of think time by yourself for farmers. This is how we're hoping to improve the health literacy of this community and every community we interface with.
"Because we've targeted different cohorts of the community over the last six or so years we're starting to get a presence in other areas (across our region)."
