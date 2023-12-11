Stock & Land
Home/News

Warrnambool shear-a-thon on track to raise thousands of dollars for Let's Talk

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
December 12 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fluff Hodge worked as a rouseabout at this year's 24-hour Shear Madness to raise funds for Lets Talk. Picture by Anthony Brady
Fluff Hodge worked as a rouseabout at this year's 24-hour Shear Madness to raise funds for Lets Talk. Picture by Anthony Brady

The odds were stacked against the six shearers who completed a 24-hour shear-a-thon at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.