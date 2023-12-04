The Australian Meat Industry Council (AMIC) has a new chair.
HW Greenham and Sons group general manager Tom Maguire, Victoria, has been elected chair until 2027.
Deputy chair is Rob Constable, Roberts Meats, Singleton, NSW, while Franz Knoll, Barossa Fine Foods, Edinburgh North, SA, will serve as treasurer.
"It is an honour to be voted chair of AMIC's board at such an important time for the meat industry," Mr Maguire said.
"I look forward to working with the new board, national councils, chief executive Patrick Hutchinson and the AMIC team as well as our members to help propel the entirety of Australia's post-farm gate meat industry forward.
"The new board is committed to advancing AMIC's recently adopted strategic goals which will be beneficial to all members whether they make smallgoods, are independent local butchers or are processors and exporters."
Outgoing chair, Gary Hardwick, Victoria, reflected on his tenure over the past four years.
"Leading AMIC on two different occasions, as well as signing the merger agreement forming AMIC 20 years ago, has been a deeply rewarding experience," Mr Hardwick said.
Mr Hutchinson said he would work with the new board to focus on the goals of the AMIC's strategic plan.
Key initiatives include advocating for members, enhancing member services, and drive innovation throughout the industry.
The board would also prioritise nurturing AMIC's existing strong relationships across government, industry and the community.
"I am looking forward to working with the new board over the next term as we strive to deliver for and be the voice of our members whilst continuing to show the governments of Australia, our
international trading partners' as well as the wider community the value of the Australian meat Industry," Mr Hutchinson said.
"AMIC wants to ensure that families in Australia and across the world have the opportunity to be served affordable, high quality and sustainable Aussie meat on their plates."
