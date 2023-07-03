Stock & Land
Home/Beef

HW Greenham & Sons beef processing site at Tongala opens

Updated July 3 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The HW Greenham & Sons beef processing facility in Tongala is the first one built since the 1990s. Picture supplied
The HW Greenham & Sons beef processing facility in Tongala is the first one built since the 1990s. Picture supplied

A new processing facility at Tongala in the Goulburn Valley has begun operations, providing a reprieve for meat processors who feared a bottleneck in the system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.