A new processing facility at Tongala in the Goulburn Valley has begun operations, providing a reprieve for meat processors who feared a bottleneck in the system.
It is the newest Victorian processing since the 1990s, which owners HW Greenham & Sons believe will create 230 new local jobs once the facility has reached total capacity.
Managing director of HW Greenham & Sons, Peter Greenham, said the new facility was "a significant moment in our company's history".
"We are proud to build a new state-of-the-art facility at the site where our journey began 30 years ago and leverage the latest technology to produce exceptional beef for consumers worldwide," Mr Greenham said.
The site will focus on refining processes and systems over the next few months, with a plan to reach a capacity of 700 cattle per day by December.
The facility will then aim to achieve a total processing capacity of 1050 cattle daily by May 2024.
"As we expand our operations at our new facility, we will continue to run both shifts at Tongala's existing hot boning facility to meet the requirements of our suppliers of cows and bulls," Mr Greenham said.
"Tongala will continue its usual business until our new plant achieves sufficient production capacity to cater to our farmers' demands."
The processing facility will eventually replace the company's smaller Tongala factory, and will also have a solar power system, cogeneration, and enhanced water recycling capabilities.
Mr Greenham said the new building's design focused on animal welfare, safety, and zero-waste carcase utilisation.
"We are thrilled to contribute to the sustainability of the Australian beef industry while providing economic opportunities for the Goulburn Valley region," Peter Greenham said.
"Our investment in the Tongala facility will see us here for another 30 years and continue our commitment to our employees, local farmers, and the community."
HW Greenham & Sons also run sites at Moe and Smithton, Tas and has several beef brands within its portfolio, including Cape Grim Beef, Bass Strait Beef, Wanderer Beef, and Pure Black Barley Fed Angus.
JBS Australia recently reopened its processing facility in Cobram to meet a growing demand for lamb, goat and mutton.
