Stock & Land
Home/News

Older Wycheproof Merino ewes sell to $92 at November 2023 sheep sale

Alastair Dowie
By Alastair Dowie
Updated November 27 2023 - 8:14am, first published 6:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Looking for positives at the annual November Wycheproof sheep sale was difficult as prices for most classes were back on the October sale result.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alastair Dowie

Alastair Dowie

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.