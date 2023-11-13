A farmer has died after he was run over by his tractor while working at Lockington, located south west of Echuca on Sunday.
It is understood the man was working to attach an implement behind the idling tractor when the tractor suddenly reversed.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said a report will be prepared for the coroner.
"Officers were called to an address on Hansen Road where a 68-year-old man was located deceased on a farm about 10:55 am" the spokesperson said.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the death are yet to be determined and the investigation remains ongoing.
"The man's death is not being treated as suspicious."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
WorkSafe is also investigating the incident.
The death is the 51st confirmed workplace fatality for 2023.
There were 66 work-related deaths at the same time last year.
The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector recorded eight deaths in the sector last year, which is the equal second highest amount of workplace deaths in 2022.
