Monday, November 13, 2023
Edenhope ewe and ewe lamb sale better than agents' expectations

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated November 13 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 2:54pm
Daniel Hanel, AWN Edenhope. File picture
Vendors and agents had a better day than initially anticipated at Edenhope's first-cross ewe and ewe lamb sale, with secondary types attracting strong bids.

