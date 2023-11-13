Vendors and agents had a better day than initially anticipated at Edenhope's first-cross ewe and ewe lamb sale, with secondary types attracting strong bids.
Agents yarded about 6100 ewes and 4000 ewe lambs last Thursday.
AWN Edenhope manager Daniel Hanel said repeat buyers underpinned the sale.
He said the top 1.5-year-old ewes made up to $208 a head, while the best ewe lambs reached $150.
"The second and third runs sold a lot more strongly than we thought," Mr Hanel said.
"There were a few new buyers looking for bargains, but they did go home empty-handed and it never reached the lows they thought it might.
"Maybe graziers are realising they need to secure stock for next year."
Mr Hanel said there had been a lot of Border Leicester ram sales with low clearances in recent months, because there were not as many ewes being joined.
"Next year, I think we will see limited numbers of first-cross ewes available."
Agents initially felt second and third runs of ewes would attract lower prices, based on other recent online sales.
Agents expected $220-230 for the 1.5-year-old ewes and $130-140 for the ewe lambs.
AWN livestock agent Ash Driscoll said the sale came on the back of a better season, which was drier compared to this time last year.
"The real plus was the secondary 1.5-year-old ewes, the sale was up $15-20 on what we expected on those secondary types," he said.
"There were less ewe lambs offered than last year.
"People were expecting lower rates and will give ewes a shot and throw them back into the paddock."
Prices for ewes back to the paddock ranged from $115-150 for sheep ready to be joined, while those not able to be joined sold for $130.
Chris Cameron, Wallacedale, said he and his father Ewan bought 705 ewes over two lots.
The ewes were sold by JTB and RE Heard.
Mr Cameron said he paid $190 for both lots, but was hoping to secure the second pen for a cheaper price.
"We have bought them for quite a few years, we are just trying to keep the same wool type," he said.
"We hit that one big year, three years ago, when they were $500/ a head, then it was $400, then it was $357 - and hit $190 this year.
"That's reflective of the price we were getting at $220 for the cull ewes back when we were buying for $500."
He said the pair did not breed any of their own ewes, so they planned to stick to their program and hoped lamb prices would increase.
"I think the price is slowly getting better, by the sounds of it," he said.
"I hear some contracts are getting dearer after Christmas."
DT and RJ Hill sold 281 May/June 2022-drop ewes for $208.
Three Lakes sold 176 April-May 2023-drop ewe lambs for $150.
MR and JY Hancock sold 186 May-June drop 2022 ewes for $192.
Adam and Jessie Ferguson, Miga Lake, won the John McDonald Memorial for the best-presented pen with 121 May-June-drop lambs which made $146.
