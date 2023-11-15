The lamb market continues to grapple with challenges as the number of lambs exceeds demand.
Prices remain under pressure, with restockers and feedlots providing some support for lighter lambs.
Last week, price dynamics exhibited a mixed pattern, reflecting the trend observed throughout most of the month.
The Eastern States Trade Lamb Indicator experienced a dip, dropping back to the same price it was four weeks ago to sit at 458 cents a kilogram carcase weight.
The National Heavy Lamb Indicator softened to 483c/kg, registering a 20c/kg decrease within the last week.
Despite this overall subdued performance, price variations persist based on factors such as weight, fat cover, muscle score and how many companies are operating at a sale.
A notable instance highlighting these discrepancies occurred in Wagga Wagga, NSW, last Thursday.
The yarding was characterised by a lack of weight, with only one pen exceeding 30kg cwt.
This resulted in a weaker outcome with a $10 a head drop to average 473c/kg cwt.
Trade lambs also witnessed considerable variance in the past week, influenced by quality factors.
Secondary lambs or those exhibiting dryness experienced a loss of up to $10, while better-bred and well-finished lambs maintained their value more effectively.
For instance, at Bendigo on Monday, the market was described as plain by Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service, with limited weight and fat cover across the offering.
Inconsistency in the lambs' quality contributed to significant price fluctuations, with lambs facing a price drop of $5-$10.
The absence of three domestic buyers affected the market dynamics.
Despite the challenges, heavy lambs with a limited selection fared better, albeit experiencing a $3 decrease, selling within the range of 470-520c/kg cwt.
In contrast, the mutton market featured an offering of 4150 sheep, predominantly comprising ewes.
The competition for heavy mutton centred around a single buyer from Fletcher International, Dubbo, NSW.
Heavy crossbred ewes experienced a notable drop, selling below the 100c/kg mark and fetching prices ranging from $24-$28.
Notably, an outstanding pen of Merino ewes with a big fleece commanded a top price of $50.
Trade sheep encountered robust demand, fetching prices between $20-$35, irrespective of their weight.
This signals a stronger market for trade sheep, reflecting consistent buyer interest across various trade weight categories.
At Ballarat. a better-quality yarding and more buyers meant prices improved $1-$3 for trade lambs, while heavy lambs gained $4 recording a top price of $184 to average 529c/kg cwt.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.