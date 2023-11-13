Stock & Land
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Home/News

Fairbank sheep stud, Hagley, Tasmania, has strong clearance

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated November 14 2023 - 7:37am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fairbank Poll Dorset, White Suffolk & Southdown stud principal Chris Badcock with the annual ram sale's three top-priced lots. Picture supplied
Fairbank Poll Dorset, White Suffolk & Southdown stud principal Chris Badcock with the annual ram sale's three top-priced lots. Picture supplied

Studs and prime lamb enterprises have continued chasing genetics and investing in their operations ahead of a dry summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.