Stock & Land
Home/News

Weaning practices and good assessment practices key for farmers in unstable sheep markets

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
November 11 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thrive Agri director Dr Andrew Kennedy speaking at the Grassland Society of Southern Australia's 'Take Control of What You Can Control' breakfast on actions producers can take now in producing good sheep in an unstable market. Picture by Philippe Perez
Thrive Agri director Dr Andrew Kennedy speaking at the Grassland Society of Southern Australia's 'Take Control of What You Can Control' breakfast on actions producers can take now in producing good sheep in an unstable market. Picture by Philippe Perez

Implementing excellent weaning practices along with rigorous assessment processes can benefit farmers in the long run despite the current low prices in the sheep market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.