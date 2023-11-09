West and South Gippsland graziers and the occasional feedlotter were out among the main cattle buyers at Pakenham on Thursday on one of the smallest sales of the year.
Agents yarded about 1000 cattle for the fortnightly Victorian Livestock Exchange sale, where a few pens of spring 2022-drop and autumn-born calves started to trickle through.
Some agents described the market as the lull before the storm, with the next fortnightly market set to feature more than 3000 vendor-bred cattle.
Fewer pens of older cattle meant prices at the heavier end of the market were unchanged, while the odd pen of vendor-breed steers sold beyond 240 cents a kilogram, slightly up on recent markets.
Nutrien Delaney Livestock & Property director Anthony Delaney said the next November sale would feature large runs of spring and autumn-drop weaner calves.
He said many graziers were weighing up whether to sell their annual cattle drafts earlier than usual due to uncertainly about weather and lacklustre saleyard prices.
Among the features of the sale was a draft of 50 Angus steers and heifers, 10-11 months, consigned by Rod Jones, Glen Forbes.
The consignment included 13 steers, 310 kilograms, which made $880 a head or 258c/kg and 28 steers, 274kg, for $700 or 255c/kg.
Both pens were bought by agent Dan Cameron, SEJ, for bullock fatteners at Cardinia and Drouin, respectively.
Mr Jones also sold nine heifers, 247kg, for $580 or 234c/kg.
Paul Kenny, Rosedale, sold 106 Angus steers and heifers, 10-14 months, including 15 steers, 414kg, for $1000 or 241c/kg, 15 steers, 384kg, for $860 or 223c/kg and 18 steers, 369kg, for $840 or 227c/kg.
The same vendor also sold 15 heifers, 374kg, for $730 or 195c/kg to Garrison Cattle Feeders, and 20 heifers, 342kg, for $650 or $190.
Selling agent and Baw Baw Livestock auctioneer Zac Gleeson said Mr Kenny runs cattle at Trafalagr and Willung, near Rosedale, and the entire draft featured Leawood Angus blood.
"Commision buyer Campbell Ross bought a few pens and local agents propped them up because they have good eyes for these sorts of cattle," he said.
The sale started with a pen of 13 steers, 468kg, consigned by Fulmine Pty Ltd, Arthurs Creek, which made $1000 or 213c/kg.
M Williams, West Creek, sold 11 steers, 375kg, for $880 or 234c/kg.
J & S Ridge, Werona, sold 12 Hereford steers, 422kg, for $840 or 199c/kg and 28 Hereford steers, 350kg, for $700 or 200c/kg.
Account Sammitch, Bayles, sold 14 steers, 542kg, for $1230 or 226c/kg to a bullock fattener at Trafalgar East.
ACS Farms, Cora Lynn, sold 11 steers, 431kg, for $950 or 220c/kg to Garrison Cattle Feeders.
W & J Somerville, Moe, sold 16 steers, 386kg, for $840 or 217c/kg.
