Pakenham cattle sale features fewer heavier cattle as weaners creep in

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
November 9 2023 - 12:00pm
West and South Gippsland graziers and the occasional feedlotter were out among the main cattle buyers at Pakenham on Thursday on one of the smallest sales of the year.

