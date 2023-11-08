Saleyard throughput across eastern Australia has fluctuated significantly in recent days, largely due to the Victorian public holiday, while quality continued to decline across the board.
In the southern state, numbers declined at Bendigo due to the Melbourne Cup long weekend.
Monday's sale attracted 17,130 lambs, down almost 9500 on the same sale a week ago.
Agents and buyers alike noted a big decline in quality, with fewer heavy or "neat" trade lambs, according to the NLRS market reporter Jenny Kelly.
Lambs from south of Bendigo, including places like Kilmore, were described as "disappointing", while a major exporter and several key domestic orders were absent from the market.
Bendigo lambs were firm to slightly easier, while the general run of trade lambs weighing 20-24 kilograms carcase weight lost $5-$10 a head due to a drop in quality.
Middle Eastern orders for light lambs were the highlight of the sale, while well-bred lines of small, store lambs to return to the paddock were dearer.
The decline in saleyard throughput was not just a Victorian issue, however, with Wagga Wagga, NSW, recording a decline in sheep and overall quality.
NLRS market reporter Leann Dax said a fair percentage of store lambs varied in condition.
She said while not all domestic buyers attended the sale, the market displayed erratic bidding at times due to lambs lacking condition or not enough finish.
New-season trade lambs were mostly unchanged to a few dollars dearer.
Prices remained within the range of 478-575c/kg cwt, while young lambs sold to a top price of $138.
Lambs weighing between 21-26kg sold for $96-$140, as agents said old trade lambs were scarce.
Merino lambs were also limited in supply and fetched prices ranging from $44-74.
Ms Dax said not all major companies were at the sale, however, every active processor chased lambs with weight.
Young lambs weighing between 26-30kg remained unchanged in price, ranging from $140-$172.
Meanwhile, mutton numbers lifted significantly and the quality varied from very good to fair, agents said.
Not every market recorded a fall in throughput though, with Ballarat on Tuesday reporting a bump in numbers, up 10,000 head to 36,388 lambs.
Quality slipped with lambs showing dryness in the skins and lacking finish, according to NLRS market reporter Sheona Lamb.
The market generally softened despite the presence of the usual buying gallery.
Light store and trade lambs shed $5-$10, medium trades were down $6-9 and heavy trades lost $5-$10.
A few sales reached 520-540c/kg for the very neat and fresh lambs with good fat cover, while most ranged from 440-480c/kg.
