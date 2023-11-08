A pet goat and Angus bull have forged an unusual friendship on a property at Berrys Creek in Gippsland.
Their owner, Jasper Cook, captured the pair sunbaking on his property near Mirboo North.
The goat, named Buckley, and Ferdinand the bull were recently snapped taking a rest, with Buckley purchased on top of the three-year-old bull.
Meanwhile, East Gippsland grazier Melissa Higgins shared a photo of the first of 2023-drop calves at Briagolong.
At Wagga Wagga, NSW, first-time contributor Bonnee Morton shared a photo of her cherry blossoms in full bloom.
The photo was taken in late September.
