Elders Wycheproof Merino, crossbred bolsted by quality sheep

By Alastair Dowie
Updated October 30 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 8:00am
A better quality line-up of Border Leicester/Merino-cross ewes and Merino ewes caused the Elders Wycheproof store sheep sale to record a $40-$50 a head jump in the crossbred price, while straight Merino ewes lifted $50 a head compared to September's sale.

