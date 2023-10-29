A better quality line-up of Border Leicester/Merino-cross ewes and Merino ewes caused the Elders Wycheproof store sheep sale to record a $40-$50 a head jump in the crossbred price, while straight Merino ewes lifted $50 a head compared to September's sale.
With a good crowd of buyers bidding with more confidence than the September sale, the top end of first cross ewes sold to $204 on Friday, compared with a top in September of $135, while Merino ewes sold to $188, up from $110 four weeks ago.
Just under 6000 sheep were penned with 2022-drop first cross ewes making up 2362 of the yarding, 2022-drop Merino ewes numbered 1868, 280 were 2021-drop Merinos, 240 were 2020-drop and 345 were 2018-drop Merinos.
The top sale top of $204 was reached for a pen of 164, May/June 2022-drop first cross ewes, September-shorn, sold by Bushy Lodge.
The next best was a line of 104 June/July drops, Wellwood-bred by Blackgate rams, sold by Jenames Pty Ltd, that sold for $198.
Both lines were purchased by John Arnold, Rupanyup North.
Norm Weir forwarded a consignment that included 182 first cross ewe lambs, May 2022-drop, September-shorn, by Avalon rams, that sold for $190.
AJ Falla sold a pen of 110 first cross ewes, May/June 2022-drop, September-shorn, for $182, and TR Barry sold 276, May/June 2022-drop, September-shorn first cross ewes, for $176.
Ilfracombe, Donald, forwarded a consignment that included a line 240 first cross ewes, August/September 2022-drop, September-shorn, that sold for $170.
AD &RL Gawne sold two pens of first cross ewes, April/May 2023-drop, September-shorn, with a line of 124 making $138 and 125 selling for $130.
A draft from Bright Futures Livestock saw the top of 173 make $110, and two pens totalling 406 making $88.
The first cross lambs May/June 2023-drop, September-shorn, by Blackgate rams.
The tops of the Merino ewes was a pen of 195, May-June 2022-drop, July-shorn Tamaleuca-blood and bred, sold by Tamaleuca that sold for $188. A second line of 121 made $138.
Vendor Kevin Crook said he was very pleased with the prices for both his sheep and his ram clients.
Tamaleuca also sold 194 May/June 2018-drop Merino ewes that made $60.
Gulthul Pty Ltd, sold two pens of Tamaleuca-blood Merino ewes, April/May 2022-drop, September-shorn, with 238 making $138 and 190 selling for $88.
A pen of 231 Merino ewes, May/June 2022-drop, September-shorn, also Tamaleuca blood, sold by Ettershank Pastoral, sold for $146.
Moola Pastoral Pty Ltd, forwarded a pen of 136 May/June 2022-drop ewes, August-shorn, Keri Keri blood, for $136 and 143 2021-drops for $136.
A number of other lines of 2022-drop Merino ewes made from $65 to $88.
Top of the Merino wethers was a pen of 291 sold by NR Weir, with the May/June 2022-drops, September-shorn, Kerrilyn blood, making $76 and 112 for $59. A pen of 221 May/June 2021-drops sold for $61.
Elders auctioneer Aaron Zwar, Warracknabeal, said it was a good quality line-up of cross bred ewes compared to a month ago.
He said the first cross line-up attracted good inquiry resulting from increased demand on the back of some timely rains.
"The rains helped our lamb job out with a $20 to $30 lift since the rains and we've been able to hang on to $15 to $20 of that now that the numbers are starting to flow through," he said.
"This is one of our feature blue ribbon sales and we've got vendor bred, quality sheep and annual offerings that attract repeat buyers because people know how they perform."
Elders livestock manager, Sam Crow, Wycheproof, said the rain plus a lift in confidence in the lamb market produced a good result.
He said vendors were very happy.
"There's a bit of positivity around and we're going to have stubbles available in the next three or four weeks that opens up a few paddocks and opportunities for more people to buy," he said.
Mr Crow said the Tamaleuca Merino consignment was a regular at this sale and had a great result.
"Prices up near that $200 is where the job's at and it's good selling. They are buyable too, if you can buy a good ewe at around $200 that's going to last to last you four or five years rearing plenty of lambs and cut a lot of wool."
Mr Crow said the 600 -700 wethers sold under very strong competition to return to the paddock.
"There were two and three year old wethers that would make $30 in Bendigo, that have made $50 to $65 here," he said.
"At those values buyers can see a number of options to purchase."
