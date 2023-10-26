Lansdale Pure Southdowns welcomed new and return buyers to its third annual on-property sale at Bamganie on Thursday.
The sale was met with solid results, with 42 of 56 rams selling to a top price of $3000 and an average of $1455, and seven of 10 ewes selling for $600 each.
Tim Fincham, Burando Southdowns, Yea, was the successful purchaser of the top-priced ram.
Mr Fincham said he had been watching the ram closely since first seeing it at the Australian Sheep & Wool show in July.
"The ram had structure, balance, length and thickness, and was overall just a very-complete ram," he said.
"He was a twin ram that just showed the classic Southdown attributes of being a good breeder, combined with good figures."
He said it was his first time buying from the stud.
"But we know their bloodlines and genetics, and know he will perform well," he said.
"Since we first saw him at the ASWS, we watched him closely, and last weekend he was junior champion ram at the National Southdown Show in Geelong."
The second top-priced ram was purchased by Rebecca Jones, Foster, for $2600.
"We were after a ram that had good feet, stood really high, with a good, thick rump, just an overall solid ram to take our program into the future," Ms Jones said.
"Lansdale had a really-good range of rams on offer, and we felt that no matter which ram we picked up we would get a ram of really-good value."
Return client Narmbool Farm, Elaine, secured 19 rams through John Wagstaff, Nutrien, Ballarat.
"The rams are full of size and structure, and they perform really well, with the progeny doing exceptionally well," Mr Wagstaff said.
"We have purchased more maiden ewe lambs this year, which meant we had to go a bit harder to get more rams to go over those ewes.
"We utilise the Southdowns for the ease of lambing, going over a mix of first-cross ewes and Merino/White Suffolk ewe lambs."
Lansdale stud principal James Knight was pleased with the results of the sale given the current market.
"With the year we have had, the average was very pleasing to see," he said.
"I was also a bit surprised with how well the ewes sold, but good to see the support there.
"The rams looked exceptional coming into the sale, and all the buyers have echoed that in their feedback to us.
"It was great to see the return buyers here on the day, and new ones as well, it shows us we are doing the right thing."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.