Stock & Land
Home/News

Staff retention the focus among UK horticulture operators

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
October 24 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AUSVEG national public affairs manager Lucy Gregg has recently returned from a study tour of the United Kingdom. Picture by Andrew Miller
AUSVEG national public affairs manager Lucy Gregg has recently returned from a study tour of the United Kingdom. Picture by Andrew Miller

United Kingdom fruit and vegetable growers are combatting labour shortages by using data and focussing on retention of staff, according to a senior AUSVEG manager.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.