The union representing regional Victorian dairy processing plant workers has switched focus in its industrial campaign.
As a 48-hour strike by more than 1400 workers at 13 plants run by Saputo Dairy Australia, Fonterra, Peter's Ice Cream and Lactalis enters its second day, the United Workers Union has highlighted its claim for paid emergency service leave.
Workers are seeking a wage increase of five per cent for three years, as well as paid emergency service leave for CFA volunteers to address natural disasters, when necessary.
"You can't run a dairy processing plant if all the dairy farms are burnt out," UWU National secretary Tim Kennedy said.
Mr Kennedy said Saputo's failure to come to the table on paid emergency service leave was a sign of a multinational dairy corporation being out of touch with the regional communities it depends on.
"Workers who have done significant volunteering with the CFA fighting blazes that have threatened local businesses have been forced to stop those activities because Saputo refuses to offer paid emergency service leave to its workforce," Mr Kennedy said.
"Emergency service leave is one of the reasons these workers are on strike, because they know how important their volunteering during emergencies is to others in their regional community."
Transport Workers Union assistant Victorian and Tasmanian branch secretary Mem Suleyman confirmed Gippsland Saputo tanker drivers are now back on the job, after ending a 48-hour strike, which began on Tuesday.
There were reports of isolated incidents of dairy farmers having to dump milk, as it hadn't been collected.
Drivers took industrial action over negotiations on a new enterprise bargaining agreement.
Their concerns include potential changes to shift change notifications and start times, while they are also seeking higher pay.
Supermarkets have denied there are milk shortages on their shelves.
Saputo Allansford union delegate Dan Brown said members of the emergency services had pulled out, because when they had gone off to provide assistance and disaster relief, they hadn't been paid.
"They should be paid," Mr Brown said.
"They are out looking after our suppliers, looking after us in the community and they're representing Saputo."
Fonterra Cobden delegate Rob Lovell said the company had made in-principle agreements about paid emergency leave, during the negotiations.
He said workers at the factory also volunteer with the CFA.
In 2018 fires near Cobden claimed milking herds and Fonterra Cobden was evacuated, Mr Lovell saidf.
"We are prone to bushfires, and emergency service leave is really important," Mr Lovell said.
"A couple of years ago there actually was a bushfire and they had to evacuate the site because there was smoke.
"I do believe paid emergency service leave is a good idea because it's about people looking after their own communities and having that support in their communities."
