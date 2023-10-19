Stock & Land
Home/News

Saputo tanker drivers back at work, while plant action continues

October 19 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Striking Gippsland milk tanker drivers are now back at work, as industrial action by processing plant workers continues for a second day. Picture supplied
Striking Gippsland milk tanker drivers are now back at work, as industrial action by processing plant workers continues for a second day. Picture supplied

The union representing regional Victorian dairy processing plant workers has switched focus in its industrial campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.