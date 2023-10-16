Almost 300 union dairy factory workers vote to strike

Almost all union member workers involved in EBA negotiations at the Allansford Saputo milk processing plant have voted to strike for 48 hours starting Wednesday.
The 300 union members involved in the Warrnambool Cheese & Butter 'everyday cheese' plant (National Union of Workers) and Sungold's United Workers Union have voted.
All those involved in the production of Cheer, Cracker Barrel and Great Ocean Road Cheese voted to strike, while 97 per cent of Sungold milk workers also wanted to go out.
Fonterra workers are also involved in the strike, with 94 per cent of the 160 UWU members at Cobden's Fonterra plant voting to take action.
They are involved in the production of Western Star Butter as well as Woolworths home brand milk and cream.
Colleagues at Fonterra's Darnum and Stanhope factories, 62 and 100 workers respectively, were included in the 94 per cent industrial action approval.
There was more than 90 per cent approval for taking strike action at Saputo's Cobram two sites (285 workers), Leongatha (100 workers), Kiewa (107 workers) and Laverton (77 workers).
Other unions members at Peters' Mulgrave (205 workers) and Lactalis (22) will also go out.
The UWU national secretary Tim Kennedy said Victoria's dairy industry faced massive disruptions as 1400 dairy processing workers prepared for a 48-hour strike demanding fair cost-of-living wage increases and improved working conditions.
The looming industrial action is set to begin on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, targeting dairy giants Saputo, Fonterra, Peters and Lactalis.
"Workers don't make this decision lightly," he said.
"Over the past week, union mass meetings in towns like Warrnambool and Cobram across regions like south-west Victoria, Mallee, Hume, and Gippsland have seen 1400 members overwhelmingly voting to strike.
"The decision for industrial action followed the refusal of some of the world's largest dairy companies to offer fair wages and improve working conditions amid rising living costs.
"Dairy workers have been dedicated, especially during the pandemic, with some even agreeing to wage offers as low as 1.5 per cent to support their companies."
But Mr Kennedy said with the soaring cost-of-living, workers believed it was time for change.
"They're not even asking for a wage increase that matches inflation, just five per cent or so that gets them a little closer to being able to keep up with skyrocketing costs," he said.
Workers are also seeking:
"While milk prices have surged, benefiting farmers and boosting processor profits, the workers processing the milk have yet to see their share," Mr Kennedy said.
"Notably, New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra grew their profits by 170 per cent in the 2023 financial year."
Derek Dent, a multi-generational dairy worker at Saputo's Leongatha factory, recognises the bond between dairy workers and farmers.
"We're in this together; dairy farmers' success is our success," he said.
"We need them, and we've got their backs," Dent said, highlighting the symbiotic relationship between dairy workers and farmers.
"This isn't just our fight; it's for every community that's backed these dairy giants for decades.
"My father worked at the same factory I work at for 15 years and I have worked there for 20 years so I understand just how important it is that these good, secure dairy jobs are available in the future for our children and our community."
Mr Kennedy said "this is more than a wage tug-of-war". "It's about safeguarding the heartbeat of our regional communities," he said.
Saputo Dairy Australia has been approached for comment.
Dairy Farmers Victoria has expressed concern at the ramifications of the impending strike in the dairy supply chain.
A spokesman said dairy farmers respected the rights of the unions and processors to periodically review both pay and conditions.
"Indeed, as dairy farmers we undertake similar processors on an annual basis," the spokesman said.
"However, we have significant concerns regarding the proposed action.
"The ramifications of a strike go far wider than the parties involved - they hurt the farmers, they hurt the consumers and they hurt the environment."
The spokesman said DFV implored all parties to return to the negotiating table.
"Our cows will continue to produce milk and our consumer family will continue to need milk and we will be ready to supply that milk."
