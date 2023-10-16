Alan Paulet's "soaking wet" central Gippsland farms along the Latrobe River received more rain in a 36-hour period earlier this month compared to the three months leading up to the October deluge.
The sheep, cattle and cropping farmer said the unexpected rainfall event, which brought more than 130 millimetres in a day and a half, had aided his confidence heading towards summer.
"At the moment, it's brightened up considerably with the rain, but prior to that it was terrible," he said.
"It was looking like we were in early-December the way the pasture was and the crops were hanging in pretty well, but they have taken a bit of a yield hit due to the dry weather."
"The long-season canola was compromised in terms of flowering and consequently the yield, because of the heat and lack of rain, along with the beans which aren't as good as they should be."
Mr Paulet runs a Angus and Angus/Hereford-cross breeding operation, along with a Merino and crossbred sheep enterprise and plants about 1100 hectares of wheat, barley, canola and beans.
His properties are located at Toongabbie, Glengarry and Flynn.
In July, he recorded 11.5mm in the rain gauge, 18mm in August and 13mm in September.
"Then in a 36-hour period in October we had 130mm and we've had 20mm since then on top of that," he said.
Despite the recent wet weather, the potential effects of El Nino are still in the back of farmers' minds.
"We're certainly aware of it and making decisions based around the El Nino," Mr Paulet said.
"They're not major decisions, but they're in our thought process of what we do and the decisions relate to stocking rates and planning for feed for weaners."
Bureau of Meteorology climatologist Branka Jovanovic said some parts of Victoria had received rainfall well above the October average in the first half of the month.
"The Wimmera and south-west districts have received less than 40 per cent of their average of their October rainfall, while West and South Gippsland have had about 200pc more than their average rainfall," she said.
"Rainfall is below average in the Wimmera and south-west districts, and above average for much of eastern Victoria."
Ms Jovanovic said October 2022 was the wettest October month on record.
"Victoria's average rainfall for October is about 65mm and last October we had about 97mm," she said.
"This year it looks like it will be more close to average for Victoria as a whole."
