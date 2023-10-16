Stock & Land
Home/News

Gippsland's Alan Paulet says El Nino is still a worry after floods

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
October 17 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gippsland beef farmer Alan Paulet, Glengarry, received more rain in 36 hours compared to the three months leading up to the spring deluge. File picture
Gippsland beef farmer Alan Paulet, Glengarry, received more rain in 36 hours compared to the three months leading up to the spring deluge. File picture

Alan Paulet's "soaking wet" central Gippsland farms along the Latrobe River received more rain in a 36-hour period earlier this month compared to the three months leading up to the October deluge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.