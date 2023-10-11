More than 60 buyers and onlookers made the trip to Mount Yulong Poll Merino stud's annual ram sale.
The Telangatuk East-based stud offered 56 Merino rams, and sold 48, averaging $2164 and hitting a top price of $4750, as well as 15 Border Leicester rams, of which nine sold to a top price of $1400 and average price of $1111.
Mount Yulong stud co-principal Peter Rogers said the sale went well, with buyers ranging from Penola, SA, to Avoca, Edenhope and Vasey.
"We had a really-good crowd, it was up quite a lot," Mr Rogers said.
"It went pretty good, I was pretty happy, we had a couple of new clients and repeat buyers from last year, and long-term clients."
Volume buyers included Neville Robinson, Edenhope, who bought 15 rams, and Andrew Bell, Mockinya, who bought five.
Roly Coutts, Nutrien, said he went through the rams with top-priced ram buyer Ian Klows, Oakland Vectis at Natimuk and Balmoral.
Mr Klows bought four rams on the day, including the top ram, and had purchased several Mount Yulong rams at the Glenelg Regional Merino Field Day in August, including the equal top-priced ram of the multi-vendor auction for $7000.
"Ian has bought at Mount Yulong before, but this is the first time he's bought a major amount of rams," Mr Coutts said.
He said Mr Klows looked for rams suited to the local climate, with good wool cut and dual-purpose qualities.
"They have a farm at Balmoral right near the Rogers' so they're looking for something that will go well in the same country," he said.
"Good all-round performance, good wool cut, good colour, style and shape.
"The Rogers' sheep looked really good this year, they presented really well and looked exceptional."
The top-priced Poll Merino ram, Lot 12, was sired by Mount Yulong 633, had a micron of 20.2, standard deviation of 3.3, coefficient variation of 16.4, 99.2 per cent comfort factor, and weighed 93 kilograms.
Mr Rogers said the stud aimed to breed heavy-cutting and large-framed sheep with medium wool.
Mr Rogers said the top-priced Border Leicester ram, Lot 64, was bought by David Smith, Vasey, and had a Border Leicester Cross index of 100.25 and weighed 80kg.
"He was just a good, big, upstanding, stretchy Border Leicester ram with nice, crimpy wool on him," he said.
He said there had also been their Yulong Kelpie puppies for sale on the day, with six of the eight still available.
