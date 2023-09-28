Southern Rural Water has started work on a new project called Macalister Fresh, which it hopes will deliver a vision and plan to drive future investment in Gippsland.
The $660,000 project, funded by the Victorian government and Southern Rural Water, will be co-designed with water users and key partners.
A total of $160 million has since been invested in infrastructure upgrades, including funding contributions from the Victorian and federal governments, Southern Rural Water and its customers.
The final infrastructure upgrades under the modernisation program are due for completion in 2024.
SRW managing director Cameron FitzGerald said the Macalister Fresh project would allow it to collaborate with the people, businesses, and communities it served, to deliver on shared aspirations.
"Gippsland is one of Victoria's most important food bowls and we have already delivered huge benefits to farmers through our modernisation program," Mr FitzGerald said.
"We now have a chance to imagine what else we want to achieve to secure the region's long-term future and the Macalister Fresh project will provide the pathway for how we get there."
Exploring more water savings, delivering best-practice irrigation, finding innovative solutions to future challenges, and finding partners to work with were key priorities of the Macalister Fresh project.
The Macalister Fresh project would be delivered over 18 months in four phases.
Phase one involved collaborating with water users, businesses, and the government to develop a collective vision for the region.
Principles for the use and distribution of water savings, decision-making frameworks, project prioritisation and project pipeline would be developed as part of the project.
Mr FitzGerald said the project would culminate in a Macalister Fresh investment prospectus that would identify the value of reliable and secure rural water management in Gippsland and investment opportunities.
"The prospectus will play a key role in attracting business and government to partner with us on water projects that will help grow Gippsland's multi-billion-dollar food and fibre sector," he said.
"Macalister Fresh gives us an incredible opportunity to dream big about Gippsland's future and deliver a plan to unlock more regional economic, cultural and environmental benefits."
