Stock & Land
Home/News

Riga Angus bull sale likened to 2017 drought experience

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
September 27 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riga Angus stud co-principal Tim Finger, Mansfield, with the top-priced 2023 spring sale bull, Riga Tsunami T149, which was bought by a client in north-east Victoria via AWN Wangaratta. Picture supplied
Riga Angus stud co-principal Tim Finger, Mansfield, with the top-priced 2023 spring sale bull, Riga Tsunami T149, which was bought by a client in north-east Victoria via AWN Wangaratta. Picture supplied

*9 of 18 bulls sold to $9000, av $6472

VICTORIA'S "steep" cattle market decline has affected confidence in the stud stock sector, with one principal likening a recent bull sale to conditions experienced during the 2017 drought.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.