VICTORIA'S "steep" cattle market decline has affected confidence in the stud stock sector, with one principal likening a recent bull sale to conditions experienced during the 2017 drought.
Mansfield stud Riga Angus sold 50 per cent of its bulls at an online auction on Tuesday, a result the stud had not witnessed since the last major drought.
Seven of the nine 18-month-old bulls sold to a top price of $9000 to average $6500, while two of nine yearling bulls sold for $6250, respectively.
Riga Angus stud co-principal Tim Finger said his family was humbled by the support of return clients and agents.
"Market returns for our commercial clients are in a steep decline [and] the declaration of El Nino has producers considering their drought strategies," he said.
"The sale reflected where the cattle market is at the moment, and selling 50pc of what we offered is better than some of the sales we've seen in the last couple of months.
"We will offer a few of these bulls for sale via private treaty, and we hope to attract a few more in the coming days because there are still people who have not yet joined bulls to their spring herd."
The top-priced bull, Riga Tsunami T149, was a son of Sydgen Enhance, credited for his moderate birth weight and in the top 30pc for growth and carcase weight, 10pc for docility and 2pc for net feed intake.
The bull was purchased by AWN stock agent Andrew McIntyre, Wangaratta, on behalf of an undisclosed client.
"We love Riga Angus bulls for their docility, their structure and their weight for age," he said.
"This client has bought a couple of heifer bulls down there in the past and liked how they performed so we decided to go back and buy another one."
Mr McIntyre said the bull would be joined to a commercial cow herd in autumn 2024.
AWN also purchased the equal-top-price yearling bull on behalf of a client.
The 13-month-old son of Karoo Realist had a moderate birth weight and was in the top 30pc of the breed for growth, docility and carcase weight.
The other equal top-price yearling bull, another son of Karoo Realist, was bought by Rameus September Nominees, Leitchville.
Mr Finger said a major of the bulls were bought by clients in the north-east and central regions.
