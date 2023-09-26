Stock & Land
Home/News

Francs Angus stud sells top bull to Merridale stud in spring sale

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated September 26 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Francs Angus stud's top-priced bull, Lot 4, Francs Sterling Pacific, was bought by a north-central Angus stud during the family's first spring bull sale. Picture supplied
Francs Angus stud's top-priced bull, Lot 4, Francs Sterling Pacific, was bought by a north-central Angus stud during the family's first spring bull sale. Picture supplied

A Victorian Angus stud has swooped in to secure the top-priced bull at Francs Angus stud's inaugural spring bull sale at Beaufort.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.