A Murrindindi stud's Angus and Red Angus yearling bulls are headed across the country after widespread interest in breeding values and calving ease.
Paringa stud co-principal Olivia Lawson said she felt it was a great sale, given the current weather and market climates.
She said the bulls were headed to the Northern Territory, South Australia, Queensland, Tasmania, Western Australia and across Victoria, with mostly repeat buyers.
Lyndavale Cattle Co, Alice Springs, NT, were long-term return buyers and a volume buyer online and purchased about six bulls.
"One of the focuses of our breeding program has been to select for calving ease, we saw it as important for animal welfare and ease of management for people," she said.
"We found who had calving problems clients came to us and now they can go on holiday during calving."
She said the passed-in bulls had less-effective calving ease data, which could have contributed to the sale outcome.
The sale had 22 of the 28 Angus bulls sell to $20,000 with an average price of $8178, while the 14 Angus stabiliser bulls sold to $9000 with an average price of $6285.
The three Red Angus bulls sold to $20,000 with an average of $9666, and three Red Angus Stabiliser bulls sold to $16,000 with an average price of $13,333.
Overall, 47 lots sold to $20,000 (twice) during the action, with an average price of $8127, and the sale reached total clearance after the auction.
Mundarlo Angus bought the top-priced Angus bull, Lot 13, Paringa Veracious T128, which was sired by HPCA Veracious and out of Paringa No Regrets Q85.
The bull's TransTasman Cattle Evaluation estimated breeding values included +3.1 kilograms birth weight, +55kg 200-day weight, +87kg 400-day weight and +113kg 600-day weight, as well as -1.1 centimetres scrotal size, +2.2 per cent intramuscular fat and +14.4 square centimetres eye muscle area.
Red Angus top buyer Simon Colse, Kurra-Wirra, Culla, said he managed 70 stud-bred Angus cattle and 400 stud Senegus cattle, and the bull appealed to their Queensland client base.
"We're really happy with the purchase today, T28 is the second highest on the black database, for an index that we really value which is the Angus low-cost index," he said.
"He has really balanced figures, we love the look of him, he has a really good sire head, frame, free-moving, balanced birth weight with high growth, which you don't find in Red Angus very often."
He said he was a returning buyer and came to the sale with an "open mind" but had his eye on Lot 55.
The bull's EBVs included +3.6kg BW, +63kg 200-day weight, +106kg 400-day weight, +138kg 600-day weight, +3.5cm SS, +4.9sqcm EMA, and +2.1pc IMF.
The bull was sired by Dunoon Double Up Q201 and out of Paringa Red Declaration Q74.
Paringa stud co-principal Tom Lawson said the Lot 13 bull was part of the first Veracious breeding line on the market.
"It's hard to find slightly positive fats, you don't want to go too-fat or too-lean and he puts it all together, he's attractive and quiet," he said.
"Lot 55 is probably the most unique Red Angus bull bred in Australia, and by that Dunoon bull, he ticks all the boxes."
Ray White GTSM auctioneer James Brown said he believed it was a "very healthy average" for a yearling bull sale.
"I thought the sale went very well given the current market conditions and an enormous amount of interest out of Queensland in the stabiliser bulls," he said.
"The Northern Territory client base certainly was operating at a very good level."
