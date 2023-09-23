Stock & Land
Producers who have ditched organic certification will face hurdles

September 24 2023 - 7:00am
Southern Cross Certification chief executive Ben Copeman says producers wanting to revert from conventional to organic methods might find it difficult. Picture supplied
The head of one of Australia's leading organic certification bodies says former organic producers who have let their status lapse, "could be in for a shock."

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

