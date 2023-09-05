Stock & Land
VFF again turns down an extraordinary general meeting request

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated September 5 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 11:29am
Victorian Farmers Federation president Emma Germano is under challenge from dissatisfied members. Picture by Andrew Miller
The Victorian Farmers Federation board has again rejected calls for an extraordinary general meeting, to oust the president and vice president.

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

