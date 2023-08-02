Stock & Land
Victorian Farmers Federation leadership wrangle's fresh twist

By Andrew Miller
Updated August 3 2023 - 9:00am, first published 8:29am
Victorian Farmers Federation president Emma Germano is under renewed pressure, with a fresh push to remove her from the top job. Picture by Andrew Miller
A group of disaffected Victorian Farmers Federation members have announced they are now only pushing for the removal of the organisation's president and vice-president, rather than the entire board and executive.

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

