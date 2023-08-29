A new teaching simulator that helps agriculture students castrate lambs or cattle will have positive impacts on those ready to enter the workforce.
Brad Pickford, Byaduk, is the owner of Breed'n Besty, a company that develops reproduction simulators for livestock and equine industries.
The company also runs short courses which covers practical activity and theory in artificial insemination, embryology and pregnancy diagnosis.
He said his new tool is specifically designed to help students castrate both sheep and cattle.
"The way we're trying to do things around the world is to be able to teach students a skill artificially before they enter [working with] live animals," he said.
He said having artificial tools also caters to safety for both farm workers and to those concerned about animal welfare.
But he also said it was important that he continue to try and replicate as close to a real working situation for students.
"I know there are many people who recognise safety, but it's that understanding of transferring skill to a live situation can be quite daunting for young people.
"So why not think about it harder and get students into simulation, get those skills right, and making sure for me, as the inventor in the creative of products, to make things feel real.
"It's quite important that if we get the realistic effect, it communicates to the kids that 'oh, this is what it feels like' when undertaking the technique."
The new simulator, which won the business and corporate category at this year's Sheepvention invention competition, has a plastic model of a pair of testicles, along with a model of a castrating ring.
Along with the process of castration, Mr Pickford said his new device can also help in other situations, like when testicles are undescended, or are not properly settling within a scrotum.
He said while the device is simple to use, it is also effective in a livestock environment.
"I think it's important when we're seeing more technology, that it is also important to stay away from that technology and keep things authentic, where people can touch and feel as best we can," he said.
"Techniques don't always have to be hugely scientific or have electric manipulation.
"When you're working in a manual practice, you'd want a workable simulator that helps you work that way too manually, so I've really focused on how to work with the scrotum sack and under the belly on these two pieces,"
Mr Pickford also said he credits Sheepvention for putting a spotlight on inventors trying to help local agriculture.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.