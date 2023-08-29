Stock & Land
Home/News

New castration simulator invention developed to give confidence to students

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
August 29 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owner of Breed'n Betty Brad Pickford, Byaduk, with a new device to help train students in castrating sheep and cattle. Picture by Philippe Perez
Owner of Breed'n Betty Brad Pickford, Byaduk, with a new device to help train students in castrating sheep and cattle. Picture by Philippe Perez

A new teaching simulator that helps agriculture students castrate lambs or cattle will have positive impacts on those ready to enter the workforce.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.