Stock & Land
Home/News

Leading mushroom grower says the product is perfectly safe

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
August 19 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulla Park organic mushroom company chief executive Georgia Beattie with a shiitake mushrooms - she'll be presenting at a United Nations conference on food waste, in Rome, in October. Picture by Andrew Miller
Bulla Park organic mushroom company chief executive Georgia Beattie with a shiitake mushrooms - she'll be presenting at a United Nations conference on food waste, in Rome, in October. Picture by Andrew Miller

The owner of Australia's largest organic mushroom farm at Digger's Rest, on Melbourne's northern outskirts, has moved to reassure customers the product is perfectly safe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.