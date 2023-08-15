Stock & Land
Australian Fleece Competition proceeds go to Down Syndrome Australia

Joely Mitchell
Joely Mitchell
Updated August 15 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:00pm
Tim Steere, Australian Wool Testing Authority, Keryn Hendy, Australian Sheep Breeders Association, Candice Cordy, Nutrien, Natalie Graham, Down Syndrome Australia, and Nicole Davies, Nutrien. Picture supplied
Tim Steere, Australian Wool Testing Authority, Keryn Hendy, Australian Sheep Breeders Association, Candice Cordy, Nutrien, Natalie Graham, Down Syndrome Australia, and Nicole Davies, Nutrien. Picture supplied

Down Syndrome Australia has just received a $12,000 donation after the sale of fleece at the Melbourne woolstores.

