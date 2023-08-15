Down Syndrome Australia has just received a $12,000 donation after the sale of fleece at the Melbourne woolstores.
The fleece was donated by certain woolgrowers who entered into this year's Australian Fleece Competition, which was won by Shalimar Park Merino stud, Walcha, NSW.
Nutrien Bendigo wool account manager and competition convener Candice Cordy said $12,000 was raised for the charity that had been nominated by woolgrowers earlier this year.
Ms Cordy said the donation wouldn't have been possible without the generosity of woolgrowers.
She said the donation brought the total donation to nominated charities over the 22-year history of the competition to in excess of $216,000.
Down Syndrome Australia health program manager Natalie Graham represented the charity at the woolstores and said the donation was "fantastic".
"It's a very generous gift that we have received," she said.
"It's not just the financial value, which is enormous, but it's also the awareness raising that's come from the competition among people in rural and regional Australia.
"This will help us promote inclusion with people in the community."
Ms Cordy said they were already beginning to think about next year's competition.
"With the competition returning again next year, we'd love woolgrowers to put a fleece aside while they're shearing in spring," she said.
She said she also welcomed nominations for charities to benefit from next year's fleece donation.
"We love partnering with a different organisation each year, to not only make a financial donation but also provide a platform and opportunity to promote their cause and services to a rural audience," she said.
"The competition committee also really enjoys meeting representatives from the charities and learning more about their organisations."
She said the sale was supported by a number of wool buyers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.