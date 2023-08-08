Stock & Land
Home/News

Australian wool brokers, exporters and body assess market future

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated August 8 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fox & Lillie national wool brokerage manager Eamon Timms says some woolgrowers had started taking their fibre through to creating knitwear ranges. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Fox & Lillie national wool brokerage manager Eamon Timms says some woolgrowers had started taking their fibre through to creating knitwear ranges. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

Wool brokers, exporters and the national marketing body remain optimistic about the fibre's future on the eastern seaboard, as the next wave of consumers focus on two buzz words.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.