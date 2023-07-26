Pumpkin and sunflower seeds can be the key to "switching on" your brain for better on-farm decision making, a behavioural scientist says.
Behavioural scientist and Peak Performance Development director Allan Parker visited the VicNoTill Tran$ition '23 conference at Moama, NSW, armed with coloured markers and paper sheets to connect with farmers about communication and practice change in farming businesses.
He said he previously observed Low-Stress Stockhandling trainer Jim Lindsay, QLD, and described his own methods as "low-stress human handling" with live demonstrations about behaviour.
"What regenerative farming practice is about is creating energy," he said.
"I did go and do the low-stress stockhandling just to understand the biology and neuroscience of it.
"I've got the good fortune that I can bring language in, being a linguist I'm constantly taking what people say and I slightly change it to be more appealing to the room."
Mr Parker said he worked with many farmers throughout his career, including Dr Terry McCoscker.
"We talk the same language, we're about creating new, we're about being brave enough to experiment and how to make the world better and people's lives better," he said.
"We're all managing one big ecosystem and I'm a devotee to systems theory, which is where everything is connected and inter-connected.
"And yet we live in a world that separates."
Mr Parker said he used his "unusual" nature to help engage farmers in the room, and he noticed the group were eager participants.
"Everybody responded, the readiness to learn and willingness to hear new was very apparent within the group and I think that's very characteristic of the regenerative movement," he said.
"People are going 'we want to do things differently'."
Mr Parker said he encouraged farmers to add simple steps into their daily routine to help energise their brain and body.
He said the steps included a 20-minute daily walk and consuming antioxidant-rich foods.
"I get a cup of green tea, I put it beside the bed when I go to bed at night, the first thing I do in the morning is flick on the light or open the curtain so I see the light," he said.
"If I turn on the light, my brain takes care of the sluggishness in the morning because it takes care of the melatonin.
"I pick up my glass and I drink, and it takes less than three seconds for the antioxidants in the green tea - with lemon or ginger in it - the antioxidants are in my brain within three seconds."
Mr Parker also suggested a teaspoon-equivalent of pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds daily, which would slow-release energy throughout the day.
"The pumpkin seed has an amino acid in it called l'tryptophan, without enough you can't produce enough serotonin," he said.
"Serotonin is the chemical that your body produces that prevents depression.
"Good nutrition will heal anything, so will compassion and love."
Mr Parker said taking time to pause and ask questions would also help improve decision-making on-farm.
"Sameness and habit come because we're in autopilot, the thing about autopilot is it's efficient," he said.
"We don't stop and pause long enough to think what's our best choice.
"All you have to do is ask the brain a question and it performs better."
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
