Remote East Gippsland cattle stud Karoonda Park has a new managing director in the making, according to stud principal Paul Sykes.
His granddaughter, Audrey Hill, was photographed by her mum, Lauren Hill, on their beef property at Gelantipy, north of Buchan in far East Gippsland.
The two-year-old was photographed with a one-week-old calf, Bentley, named after the character from the popular ABC television series Bluey.
"I guess Audrey is our managing director," Mr Sykes said.
The Hereford stud runs outdoor education and farm experience programs and is bounded by the Alpine and Snowy River National Parks.
Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
