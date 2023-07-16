Stock & Land
ltra Whites, Border Leicesters and Poll Dorsets win ASWS interbreed

Bryce Eishold
Philippe Perez
By Bryce Eishold, and Philippe Perez
Updated July 16 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 1:15pm
A Victorian Border Leicester stud and Ultra White and Poll Dorset studs from NSW have taken out the cream of the crop during the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo.

