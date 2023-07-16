A Victorian Border Leicester stud and Ultra White and Poll Dorset studs from NSW have taken out the cream of the crop during the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo.
Induro White Suffolk and Ultra White Suffolk stud, Wakool, NSW, Valley Vista Poll Dorset stud, Coolac, NSW, and Jackson Border Leicesters, Moyston, received the highest breed accolades on Sunday during the highly-touted interbreed competition.
Broken into three categories, including cleanskin, longwool and shortwool, each breed was bench-marked against other breeds in their respective classes before the ultimate winner of the show was announced.
The winner of this year's cleanskin supreme champion was "absolutely shocked" by the win, which came only 18 months after he started breeding Ultra Whites.
The Ultra Whites polled first and second in a major win for the emerging and easy-care breed, which does not require shearing.
Induro White Suffolk and Ultra White Suffolk stud principal Guy Treweek, Wakool, NSW, said he his main focus was White Suffolks up until recently, but the increasing demand for Ultra Whites was a positive sign.
He won the title with a 12-month-old Ultra White ewe, conceived via embryo transfer and sired by last year's cleanskin exhibit.
"I was very surprised because I've only just started out in the breed, but to get a result like this hopefully means we're on the right track," Mr Treweek said.
"This ewe is extremely good from a structural point of view, she stands brilliantly and has a lot of muscle on her."
Earlier in the show, the ewe won the champion Ultra White ewe.
"She might have to be flushed now too," Mr Treweek said.
"We're going to get as many lambs as possible out of her, because a lot of farmers want to get into the cleanskins because of the easy-of-care and management and things like that."
The Wakool stud said it had received strong interest from farmers who were looking to move away from sheep which required shearing.
"My clients are over trying to find shearers," Mr Treweek said.
Cleanskin judge Shane Baker, Booloola White Suffolk stud, Baringhup, said the Ultra Whites were the standout of the show.
"It was terrific to be involved in judging the event and it's great to see the line up of sheep that were presented to us," Mr Baker said.
"The structural correctness of the Ultra Whites and the fleshing they had through line along with depth and muscling in the hindquarter is really what put them ahead of everything else."
Dawson Bradford, Popanyinning, WA, won the reserve champion cleanskin supreme.
Valley Vista Poll Dorset stud, Coolac, NSW, won the supreme shortwool exhibit with a Poll Dorset ewe that attracted the judges' eyes from the outset of the competition.
Valley Vista Poll Dorset stud principal Joe Scott said he was overwhelmed with the prestigious result.
"We had a look yesterday through all the breed champions and as it was commented, it was a strong line up of ewes and rams from each breed," Mr Scott said.
"Even when she won on Saturday and beat the Dorset ram, we were surprised."
Mr Scott said his father, who was unable to attend the show, had bred Poll Dorsets for more than 50 years.
"We're sheep-pregnancy scanners also so dad is over in New Zealand, my little brother has just flown back and my mum was at the airport picking him up," he said.
"So was just myself, my sister and my wife who made the trip down."
Poll Dorsets, according to Mr Scott, are renowned as leaders in the industry for early-growth and vigour.
"We have a commercial operation separate to the stud where we run Dorsets over 1600 Merino ewes, along with 1000 stud ewes," Mr Scott said.
"The benefits for the Dorsets are to go over that Merino ewe or that crossbred ewe and produce that early-finishing, fast-maturing lamb.
"While prices aren't hot for lambs, it's good to have that early, quick lamb out of the way and that's what the Poll Dorset does."
Earlier in the show, the ewe won champion Poll Dorset ewe and supreme exhibit of the breed.
Shortwool judge Graham Wilson, Kismet White Suffolk and Poll Dorset stud, Howlong, NSW, said the ewe was hard to fault.
"The Poll Dorset ewe caught my eye straight away with her nice-shaped shoulders and she stood up easily on her feet," Mr Wilson said.
The Jackson family from Moyston won big in this year's interbreed competition, not only winning the longwool supreme champion sash, but also for the longwool group and British breed sections with their Border Leicesters.
Jackson Border Leicesters stud principal Carol Jackson said their winning July 2022-drop ram who took out the supreme champion sash had some amazing qualities.
"This ram is actually a son of Gleneith-bred ram in NSW who was the record holder in price within Australia for a Border Leicester ram which we bought two years ago," she said.
"We're extremely pleased with the result and I think he's a beautiful ram with terrific muscle area, lovely wool and overall is a very well balanced ram figure-wise."
Ms Jackson said a highlight throughout ASWS was the eager interest people had in Border Leicesters, and said it was "great to see a lot more people watching the Interbreed competition" than previous years.
Reserve longwool champion was won out by Polwarth stud Riverview, Gretna, Tas.
Riverview stud principal Wayne Walker said he was continually looking to improve his Polwarth genetics.
"We aren't chasing big carcases, but looking for a good wool type with nice robust feet with a 12 to 14 kilogram fleece weight," he said.
Judge Kane Hildred, Montone Corriedale and Boonong Park Hampshire Down studs, Mortlake, said all sheep displayed were terrific examples of their breed.
"I couldn't go past the Border Leicester ram as he's just got a neat compact frame and is full of meat, plus some great fleece on him."
In other news, Dell Dorpers & African White Dorpers, Moama, NSW, took out the cleanskin group ribbon.
Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
