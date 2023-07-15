Stock & Land
Sweetfield Corriedale stud wins Australian Sheep & Wool Show title

Joely Mitchell
Joely Mitchell
Updated July 15 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 5:00pm
Sweetfield Corriedale stud's Leigh Ellis, Casey Tomkins, Bron Ellis with her granddaughter Gemma, and the supreme champion Corriedale exhibit. Picture by Joely Mitchell
Sweetfield Corriedale stud's Leigh Ellis, Casey Tomkins, Bron Ellis with her granddaughter Gemma, and the supreme champion Corriedale exhibit. Picture by Joely Mitchell

Winning the supreme championship left one breeder "lost for words" at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo.

