Stock & Land
Home/News

Shalimar Park Merino stud wins Australian Fleece Competition

Joely Mitchell
By Joely Mitchell
Updated July 14 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shalimar Park stud principal Alison van Eyk, Walcha, NSW, and Nutrien Ag Solutions wool account manager and competition convener Candice Cordy with the champion fleece. Picture by Joely Mitchell
Shalimar Park stud principal Alison van Eyk, Walcha, NSW, and Nutrien Ag Solutions wool account manager and competition convener Candice Cordy with the champion fleece. Picture by Joely Mitchell

A long-time supporter of the Australian Fleece Competition has taken out the top prize for the first time, in a field of highly-competitive entries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joely Mitchell

Joely Mitchell

Stock & Land editor

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.