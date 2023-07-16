Sam and Mel Nicolson, Fingal Valley, Tas,have taken out the Clipex Woolgrower of the Year award for their conservation work in their local area of eastern Tasmania.
The couple were nominated by their peers in the 2023 ACM Agri Lambition Awards and recognised for their continued work in sustainably and looking after the native land on their property, Bonneys Plains.
Sam Nicolson said there was a very fine line between running a sustainable and viable wool-growing business, but the family had been successful in expanding over the last few decades.
"Bonneys Plaines is 5800 hectares now and we've grown in land size over the last 15 years," he said.
"We purchased property next door, which was originally part of the farm, but purchased back now to piece it back together.
"About 80 per cent of the farm would be native-run country and the rest of the balance being arable, so it lends itself to superfine Merino wool."
While Mr Nicolson said it had always been "a bit of a push and pull", they always erred on the side of sustainability and recognised his parents for laying the down those foundations.
The high-yielding fleece averages 16.8 micron and is sold directly to the Italian spinners market.
A large part of this family's success is attributed to the Calvert family, the people who class and market the wool on the international stage.
Being involved in the state's Midlands Conservation Fund brought a focus in managing a number of endangered species that were recognised in his area, which meant fencing off areas of natural value like wetlands.
He said the process of farming in this way had become easier over the years.
"We're in a biodiversity hotspot... and involved in a stewardship scheme to destock and manage these valuable grazing lands to the best we can by managing sheep numbers throughout the year differently," he said.
"It's really a numbers game, by adjusting numbers to look after that country the best as we can, so it's not a day-to-day work mindset, but more a six-month to annual thing to make sure our stocking is adjusted to the seasonal conditions."
The landscape of the Tasmanian Midlands has changed dramatically since his time on the farm, but Mr Nicolson said he was still passionate about superfine sheep which suited the country.
"A bigger-bodied sheep doesn't suit this country and this area has moved towards irrigation," he said.
"In Tasmania, with superfine clips getting swallowed up by irrigation and a dual-purpose sheep, which is totally understandable, we find it is good to keep superfine wool production alive here.
"The end user walking the street in Milan, Italy, or New York want to know their wool product is coming from a property that is respectful of the land that it is on."
Clipex general manager and award judge Matthew Adlington said the Nicolsons prioritised sensitive land management and conservation.
"Sam and Mel stood out to us as it's very clear they have worked hard to grow not only the size of production but also the quality," Mr Adlington said.
"The Nicolson family has recently placed sixth in the National Zegna award and continue to work towards leaving Bonneys Plains in better condition than when they received it, and setting an example for the next generation."
"Congratulations to the other finalists who also presented at a very high standard."
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.