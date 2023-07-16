Stock & Land
Tasmania's Sam and Mel Nicolson win Clipex Woolgrower of the Year

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
July 16 2023 - 1:00pm
Tasmania's Sam Nicolson, his daughter Edwina and wife Mel (absent) have been recognised in the 2023 ACM Agri Lambition Awards as the Clipex 2023 Woolgrower of the Year. Picture supplied
Sam and Mel Nicolson, Fingal Valley, Tas,have taken out the Clipex Woolgrower of the Year award for their conservation work in their local area of eastern Tasmania.

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

