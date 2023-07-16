Stock & Land
Tasmania's Angus Denholm named Zoetis Prime Lamb Producer

By Andrew Miller
July 16 2023 - 10:00am
Tasmania's Angus Denholm has been awarded the Zoetis 2023 Prime Lamb Producer of the Year title as part of the ACM Agri Lambition Awards. Picture supplied

A young Tasmanian prime lamb producer with an impressive commitment to lifetime learning has been recognised with an ACM Agri Lambition Award in Bendigo.

