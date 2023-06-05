Veteran Australian stock agent and the man who created the Rodwells agency, Brian Rodwell, has died aged 90.
Mr Rodwell, who was known throughout the industry as one of the last stock agents to don a tie at every sale he attended, died unexpectedly on Sunday morning at his home in Melbourne.
Dick Cameron, a close friend of Mr Rodwell's and the inaugural president of the Australian Livestock & Property Agents Association, described his late mate as a pillar of the agriculture industry.
"I knew Brian for more than 40 years and the term legend is bandied about a lot, but he was a genuine legend and icon of the industry," Mr Cameron, who lives at Willow Tree, NSW, said.
"He paved the way for innovation in the industry.
"His formation of Brian Rodwell & Co was the first private agency to expand to a multi-branch operation and to still remain private and that is a credit to his character and commitment to the industry."
Mr Rodwell served for some time as the southern region manager for ALPA, and was later inducted as an honorary life member of the organisation.
"He was straight as a gun barrel and had absolutely no time for malpractice or dishonesty," Mr Cameron said.
"Brian's passing is just one more step in the changing of the guard.
"So many of the colourful characters of the past are now going, and some of them you'd like to copy, and some you wouldn't, but anyone who chose to model themselves on Brian could be assured of success."
Mr Cameron described Mr Rodwell as a mentor to many, and one of his closest confidants.
Retired stock agent Peter Brewer, Greta, who most recently worked for Alex Scott & Staff at Pakenham, started his career under Mr Rodwell in 1964 as a 19-year-old for King Sons & Ballantine.
"It was a very old company that was owned by Brian Rodwell and Colin Hill who were lifelong friends and purchased the agency off the Buckland family and worked out of Newmarket," Mr Brewer said.
"He said one day 'I believe in paying all our staff well', and I think the price was about 15 pounds 10 shillings in those days."
Mr Rodwell joined the industry as an eager 16-year-old with Gippsland & Northern at Dandenong, before he moved to the Australian Estates Company to broaden his knowledge on the wool industry.
Agency Brian Rodwell & Co was formed on April 1, 1981 by Mr Rodwell himself, along with John Ash at Mansfield and Peter Brewer who was based at Newmarket.
Offices were later established at Mansfield, Kilmore, Bendigo and Korumburra, where up to 40 people were employed across the branches.
In July 2015, Mr Rodwell joined South Gippsland agency Phelan & Henderson & Co as a real estate consultant.
He sold his last property in late 2022.
Phelan & Henderson & Co director David Phelan, Yarram, said he would be sorely missed.
"Brian was a highly respected leader in the industry on both sides of the fence, the farming side and the meat side," Mr Phelan said.
"He had 74 years' experience in the industry, and there won't be any others left in the industry with that amount of experience."
"He had an enormous passion for the livestock industry and an integrity that was second to none and he was a great advocate for private and small agents."
Bill Wyndham & Co livestock manager Colin Jones, Bairnsdale, worked with Mr Rodwell initially in 1970 at Australian Estates at Newmarket, and then for 20 years at Rodwells.
"He was a very good auctioneer that I learned from in the early days of my career," Mr Jones.
"He was very well respected because he was such a good auctioneer and straight down the line, and a lot of people appreciated that."
Mr Rodwell is survived by his wife Joan and son and daughter-in-law Simon and Danielle and two grandchildren, Chloe and Oscar.
A public funeral for Mr Rodwell will be held at a later date.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
