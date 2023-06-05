Stock & Land
Brian Rodwell, Rodwells founder and Victorian stock agent, dies aged 90

Bryce Eishold
Updated June 5 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 10:30am
Victorian Livestock Exchange chairman Graham Osborne, Phelan & Henderson & Co director David Phelan, Yarram, and the late Brian Rodwell pictured at the Victorian Livestock Exchange at Leongatha in 2016. File picture
Veteran Australian stock agent and the man who created the Rodwells agency, Brian Rodwell, has died aged 90.

