Stock & Land

Angle grinders kill and regularly maim users - how a horror period unfolded among one group of workers

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 4 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An apprentice boilermaker was lucky to keep his thumb after this angle grinder kicked back into his hand and the cutting disc broke. Picture from NT WorkSafe.
An apprentice boilermaker was lucky to keep his thumb after this angle grinder kicked back into his hand and the cutting disc broke. Picture from NT WorkSafe.

It is the stuff of nightmares for anyone who has squeezed the trigger on a fast-spinning angle-grinder - four bad injuries in as many weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.