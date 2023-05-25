Stock & Land
Home/News

Julie Dekort says Valais Blacknose interest growing in Victoria

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
May 25 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julie Dekort, Gordilly Park, Ballan, fell in love with Valais Blacknose while in Switzerland. This picture was taken when she visited a flock in Austria. Picture supplied
Julie Dekort, Gordilly Park, Ballan, fell in love with Valais Blacknose while in Switzerland. This picture was taken when she visited a flock in Austria. Picture supplied

Ballan farmer Julie Dekort can not hide the joy in breeding Valais Blacknose, a sheep that's been widely called the cutest sheep in the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.