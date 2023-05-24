Stock & Land
Cliff and Marieka Wallace, Poowong, prepare for the NCHA Futurity

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
May 24 2023 - 5:00pm
Cliff Wallace, Poowong North, with Royelles Dual Rae that won the NCHA Classic Challenge and Victoria Classic Challenge and the National Finals Novice in previous years. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Poowong North horse breeders Cliff and Marieka Wallace are home to one of Australia's top-performing mares, and say it's all in the maternal lines.

