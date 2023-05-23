A beef industry leader with a strong vision for rural Australian and a desire to train the next crop of Indigenous agricultural workers has won the Howard Yelland award for his "above and beyond" contribution.
Meridian Agriculture founder and director Mike Stephens was presented the award by the Australian Beef Industry Foundation and Marcus Oldham College for his significant influence across regional Australia.
Each year Howard Yelland, a champion of objective measurement and performance recording for improved selection in the Australian Beef Industry, is remembered with the presentation of the award in his name.
Dr Stephens was nominated for the award by South Gippsland grazier Jenny O'Sullivan, Malabar Farm, Tarwin Lower, who said the well-known identity would be a worthy candidate for the prestigious award.
"Mike is an outstanding individual who has made a significant contribution to Australian agriculture and especially the beef industry, and throughout his life has acted as a mentor and inspiration for many others," Mrs O'Sullivan said.
"Mike is a man with a big vision for rural Australia who has empathy and respect for Australian farmers.
"He has understood the many problems facing farmers and the bush and puts them front and centre as issues to be addressed and challenges to be conquered."
Marcus Oldham College director of corporate training Sam Inglis said Dr Stephen's work in rural Australia would be a lasting legacy.
"As a change agent within our industry, Mike has been involved in the skills and leadership training of Indigenous youth through the National Indigenous Pastoral Enterprise which then managed up to 100,000 head of cattle across northern Australia," Mr Inglis said.
"As deputy chair of this organisation, Mike took a strong interest in the training of the next generation of Indigenous stockmen and managers.
"Not only was Mike involved in leadership and training of Indigenous youth but the reason you are sitting in this room tonight is because Mike assisted his colleagues to establish Marcus Oldham Rural Leadership Program in 1992 - Mike was involved in the development of MORLP and was a facilitator until 2019.
"The ongoing program is a tribute to the vision and commitment to developing leaders within the agricultural industry."
Australian Beef Industry Foundation chairman John Gunthorpe also acknowledged Dr Stephen's hard work.
"While Mike is a close member of our ABIF team and of Marcus Oldham College, his outstanding service to many fields of agriculture and his continuing support for individuals needing guidance within agriculture entitle Mike to this recognition," he said.
