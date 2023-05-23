Stock & Land
Mike Stephens wins beef industry's Howard Yelland award

May 24 2023 - 9:00am
Meridian Agriculture founder and director Mike Stephens receives the 2023 Howard Yelland Award from Australian Beef Industry Foundation chairman John Gunthorpe. Picture supplied
Meridian Agriculture founder and director Mike Stephens receives the 2023 Howard Yelland Award from Australian Beef Industry Foundation chairman John Gunthorpe. Picture supplied

A beef industry leader with a strong vision for rural Australian and a desire to train the next crop of Indigenous agricultural workers has won the Howard Yelland award for his "above and beyond" contribution.

