Finally, there was a step up in price for both trade and heavy-export lambs as the looming winter shortage started to pressure supermarkets and key export companies.
Price trends firmed at the saleyards late last week, while Bendigo earlier this week experienced significant gains of at least $20 a head over good-quality, grain-finished types.
Weather will continue to dictate how markets react and finished stock will be influenced by supply both on the domestic scene and internationally.
At Bendigo, demand for export lambs weighing more than 27 kilograms jumped $18-$30, with first-cross lambs noting the biggest rate rise.
There were more than 1700 heavy lambs offered to a much larger group of buyers.
Prices ranged from $188-$225 to an average of 740c/kg carcase weight.
Big super-sized lambs more than 30kg cwt were quoted $18 dearer, recording a top price of $247 to average 705c/kg cwt.
The mutton market was also impressive at Bendigo, with all grades breaking through the 400c/kg cwt barrier.
Rates in general surged $30-$40 while some of the best gains, surprisingly, were for light mutton.
The exceptional gains came as a couple of processors were short on supplies.
The heaviest crossbred ewes made from $137-$174.
Heavy Merino wethers $127-$158 averaged 450-478c/kg cwt.
There were strong results recorded at Dubbo, NSW, on Monday as limited supplies put pressure on buyers.
A major domestic buyer was a strong bidder for lambs 22-24kg resulting in prices bouncing $10 to average 674c/kg cwt
Prices spiked $5 for heavy export lambs and were spurred on by limited supplies.
The bulk returned $170-$240.
Solid demand for super-heavy lambs emerged at Ballarat while plainer types with less weight and finish struggled to attract competition.
Feedback from buyers suggested the weaker Australian dollar helped support the market.
Supplies of big heavy lambs at Ballarat tightened which resulted in a price lift of $18.
In dollar a head terms, the bulk were more than 30kg cwt and ranged from $219-$268 to average $246.
The Saleyard Indicator had heavy lambs calculated at 649c/kg cwt at the close of selling on Tuesday night.
After the good, heavy lamb bidding at Ballarat eased, lambs 26-30kg were unchanged and sold from $182-$217 to average 697c/kg cwt.
Trade lambs were quoted $5 cheaper to average 616-675c/kg cwt.
There were big price gains for mutton of $15-$35.
Heavy Ballarat ewes sold at $114-$159 to average 457c/kg cwt.
