Recovery Hub Outreach visit Myrtleford cattle sale to speak to farmers

By Philippe Perez
Updated May 17 2023 - 8:47am, first published 7:00am
From left, New Access Wellways mental health coach Nicole Stephens, Alpine shire emergency management coordinator, Karen van Huizen, independent emergency management consultant Trudi Pratt, Hume Riverina Community Legal Service lawyer David Whitehorse, Australian Red Cross disaster recovery officer Jai Edwards, community recovery officer Helen Hunter, Emergency Recovery Victoria representative Jamie Meyer, Hume Riverina Community Legal Service bushfire lawyer Sara Reid and Alpine shire community recovery officer Melanie Chester. Picture by Philippe Perez
A collective of agencies and organisations based in the Kiewa and Ovens Valley region have come together to help farmers and urban residents in recovery efforts from a landslip in Bogong and flooding in October.

