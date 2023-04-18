Entries are officially open for the 2023 Australian Fleece Competition, which will be awarded at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo in July.
Australian Wool Testing Authority sampling operations manager Tim Steere, Nutrien wool account manager and convener of the competition Candice Cordy, Australian Sheep Breeders Association (ASBA) chief executive Margot Falconer and Nutrien wool area manager Nicole Davies met at the Melbourne woolstores in Tottenham on Tuesday, April 18 to officially launch the competition.
Wool growers from around Australia are encouraged to enter their fleece to the competition, including young wool growers, schools and agricultural colleges.
This year, committee members are expecting the show will be bigger and better than years prior, with more attendants and entrants.
ASBA chief executive Ms Falconer said last year's show was a cautious return post-COVID-19, however, this year it was looking really good as a great opportunity for farmers to reconnect.
"Already everything is looking terrific and we're hoping that the wool entries for the fleece competition are a record high," she said.
"It is taken very seriously, because whoever wins, they hold the title as the winner of the Australian Fleece Competition, which that then creates buyers."
This then creates an interest in the growers sheep and wool for potential future export opportunities.
Aside from the competitive side to the competition, ASBA and sheep and wool show committee members select a different charity to partner with every year and this year's benefiting organisation will be Down Syndrome Australia (DSA).
"We're very excited to be working with Down Syndrome Australia," Ms Falconer said.
"Two of the ASBA committee members had suggested that Down Syndrome Australia would be a good face for this year, as both of them knew the work that was done through their own involvement."
At the end of the competition, exhibitors will have the opportunity to donate their fleeces to raise funds for the chosen charity.
Over the past 21 years the generosity from participating wool growers has provided in excess of $204,000 to various charities.
Those at the competition launch met with DSA representatives, ambassador Henrietta Graham who has down syndrome and her mother Natalie Graham who said it was a great opportunity for the organisation to get involved to raise awareness throughout the rural community.
"I think it's very exciting that people recognise Down Syndrome Australia as being an organisation worthy of donating to," Natalie said.
"We are the peak organisation for people with Down Syndrome and we advocate for change in multiple areas"
Henrietta, who felt last year's winning wool said although it felt sticky, it reminded her of their family farm's alpacas.
Natalie said that some of the main challenges experienced by people with Down syndrome are the preconceived stereotypes and a wider lack of understanding from individuals, which DSA aims to break down these barriers and provide support to people with Down syndrome.
The competition is the largest fully measured fleece competition in the world with a strong focus on the commercial processing performance of the fleeces.
The total prize value is $18000, including a $2200 travel voucher for the Grand Champion fleece and 50 separate awards and prizes to recognise different types of wool growers.
It also provides a benchmarking opportunity for exhibitors, is a forum for growers and stud breeders to showcase their fleece to a wider national audience, and is an all-round great event to attend.
"We're just really looking forward to having the show in Bendigo again," Nutrien wool account manager Ms Cordy said.
"We really love to see fleeces from agriculture-schools, colleges and young people entered too.
"It's just a fantastic opportunity to showcase different wool types, from different growing areas and have them all on display at the show for anyone to have a look through."
Entries for the fleece competition are now open, closing on Friday, June 2 and can be completed online at www.sheepshow.com.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
