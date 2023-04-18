Stock & Land
Australian Fleece competition 2023 entries are now open

Holly McGuinness
Holly McGuinness
Updated April 18 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 4:50pm
Entries are officially open for the 2023 Australian Fleece Competition, which will be awarded at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo in July.

