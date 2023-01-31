Stock & Land
Gippsland woolgrowers raise $100,000 for air ambulance HEMS 2

February 1 2023 - 7:00am
Gippsland woolgrowers have raised more than $100,000 for a Victorian air ambulance in seven years after two bales of wool sold for $15,736 last month.

