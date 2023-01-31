Gippsland woolgrowers have raised more than $100,000 for a Victorian air ambulance in seven years after two bales of wool sold for $15,736 last month.
The two bales of wool which comprised fleece donated to the Omeo Show were sold at auction, and combined with the previous seven years of sales, $101,715 has been donated to HEMS 2 based at Latrobe Regional Airport in Traralgon.
Elders district wool manager for Gippsland, Madi Gallagher, said the air ambulance was a vital piece of infrastructure for woolgrowers in Victoria's east.
"They are so remote and rely on these helicopters and paramedics to receive the fast, quality care which saves lives," she said.
"Almost all of the growers who attended the auction last Thursday know someone who has used it"
Dysons donated a coach and driver for the day to transport the 26 woolgrowers and friends to the Melbourne National Selling Centre.
Those who attended included retiring Elders district wool manager for Gippsland, Mal Nicholls, and Omeo Show president Graham Simons and secretary Lisa Lees.
The first bale weighed 171 kilograms and tested 17.6 micron, 72 per cent yield, 109 millimetres in length.
This bale was bought by Lou Morsch from Modiano Australia for 5600 cents a kilogram.
Ms Gallagher said Modiano had been a strong supporter of the charity bales over the previous years and Gippsland wool growers were grateful for their generous donations.
The second bale to sell weighed 154kg and tested 18.3 micron, had a 73% yield and was 106mm in length.
This bale was purchased by Mark Fayle from Endeavour Wool Exports for 4000c/kg.
Endeavour have also been great supporters of the charitable cause.
Throughout the day growers were addressed by various wool buyers and given the chance to ask questions about the future of the wool industry.
Tecwool Trading manager Evan Croake gave insight into the logistics of shipping wool and the sentiment in China, Australia's biggest consumer of wool.
It followed up a discussion with Andrew Raeber from the newly-formed Italian buying division, Vitale Barberis Canonico (VBC), previously a part of New England Wool.
Mr Raeber shared his knowledge of traditional, specialty-Italian spinning wools which were used to produce high-end suiting and apparel.
During lunch, the group was addressed by Elders commercial wool manager Brodie Easton who gave a live update on the progress of Elders $25.5-million wool handling facility under construction at Ravenhall.
This new facility, set to open in July, will include fully automated forklifts, bale shelving for 12 bales high and new state-of-the-art wool testing core lines able to operate 24 hours a day.
It will be a world-first investment in wool handling which will facilitate the marketing of clients' wool.
Along the way home the group stopped at the HELMS 2 helicopter base where they were greeted by the helimed team who gave a tour through the helicopter and spoke to the group about the important work they undertake.
This included a talk about the new blood transport boxes where previous donations have gone towards.
The new blood transport boxes are half the weight, half the size and keep blood at the correct temperature for twice as long as the old boxes and cost almost $3000 each.
By reducing the weight of the aircraft and prolonging the lifespan of the blood, these upgrades mean the difference between having to land mid-flight to refuel or replenish supplies, saving critical time and quite literally saving lives.
Ms Gallagher said it was a good opportunity for the group to see firsthand what they had used the funds towards.
Woolgrowers interested in supporting the cause can enter a fleece into the Omeo Show and enjoy a weekend in the high country.
