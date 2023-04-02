Stock & Land
Leawood Angus, Flynn, sees a total clearance, to a top of $16,000

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
April 3 2023
Stud co-principal Luke Stuckey, with the buyer of the top bull Kevin Opray, Hedley, and his friend Keith Haycroft, Port Welshpool. Picture by Andrew Miller
Stud co-principal Luke Stuckey, with the buyer of the top bull Kevin Opray, Hedley, and his friend Keith Haycroft, Port Welshpool. Picture by Andrew Miller

*Total clearance of 43 bulls sold to $16,000, av $9235

*6 of 24 cows and calves sold to $3400, av $2925

*4 of 38 heifers sold to $2020, av $1936

A BULL, whose sire has been used widely in New Zealand, has topped the annual autumn sale for Gippsland Angus stud Leawood, Flynn.

