A BULL, whose sire has been used widely in New Zealand, has topped the annual autumn sale for Gippsland Angus stud Leawood, Flynn.
Leawood Laz S414 (AI) lot 4 in the auction, sold for $16,000 to Kevin Opray, Hedley.
Laz was by Tiamate Lazarus L12 out of Leawood Vanilla L343.
The August 2021-drop bull had the highest 250-day weight gain in the catalogue.
Stud co-principal Luke Stuckey said he was very happy with the total clearance and top price.
"It was a great day, it exceeded our expectations, for sure, in the environment we are in," Mr Stuckey said.
"Everybody got a good bull, which is the main thing."
Mr Stuckey said the stud had "stuck to its guns" and bred the type of cattle they liked.
"We focus mainly on New Zealand genetics, we source a lot of semen across the ditch, looking for moderate framed - but perfect structure.
"We are looking for that medium, thick animal, which puts that bit extra profit in the pocket."
READ MORE:
Laz had a birthweight of 38 kilograms, a frame score of 7.1 and scrotal circumference of 42 centimetres.
His rump and rib measurement were both nine millimetres and he had an intramuscular fat of 111.
Laz' eye muscle area measured 5.9 square centimetres and he weighed 804kg on March 29.
Buyer, Kevin Opray, Hedley, said he paid more than he expected - "but if you want him, that's what you have to do.
"He stands out and we haven't got any of that particular line," he said.
"We hope that improves our herd.
"It's mainly the maternal side of things - we have probably got good bulls, but we probably haven't quite got there with the cows."
He said he was a very regular buyer of Leawood bulls.
The property was running 700 breeders, turning off cattle for feedlots and bullock fatteners.
Many of the bulls went back to Gippsland, through agents Nutrien SGL, Delaney Livestock and Property and Phelan and Henderson.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
