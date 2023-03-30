Stock & Land
AgVic unlikely to be exempt from proposed job cuts, says union

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated March 30 2023 - 11:21pm, first published 2:43pm
CPSU federal secretary Karen Batt said the proposed cuts were the biggest to hit the public service since former Liberal premier Ted Baillieu slashed 3600 jobs in 2012. Picture supplied
CPSU federal secretary Karen Batt said the proposed cuts were the biggest to hit the public service since former Liberal premier Ted Baillieu slashed 3600 jobs in 2012. Picture supplied

The Community and Public Sector Union says Agriculture Victoria jobs may be cut, as part of the state government's plans to tackle growing debt.

